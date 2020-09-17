Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 continues to surge in Odisha as 13 more deaths and 4241 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Covid-19 death toll in the State rose to 669.

While Khordha and Puri districts witnessed four deaths each, two deaths reported in Gajapati district. One each from Balasore, Cuttack and Sonepur districts.

The Death Details are as follows:

1.A 43 year old male of Balasore district.

2. A 70 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3.A 75 year old female of Bhubaneswar.

4.A 68 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Ischemic Heart Disease.

5.An 80 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hypertension & Triple Vessel Disease.

6.A 56 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

7.A 50 year old female of Gajapati district.

8.A 65 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9. An 85 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. A 62 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

11.A 65 year old male of Puri district.

12.A 54 year old male of Puri district.

13. A 72 year old female of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease & Diabetes.