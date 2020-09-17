COVID Claims 13 Lives in Odisha, Death Toll Mounts To 669

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 continues to surge in Odisha as 13 more deaths and 4241 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Covid-19 death toll in the State rose to 669.

While Khordha and Puri districts witnessed  four deaths each, two deaths reported in Gajapati district. One each from Balasore, Cuttack and Sonepur districts.

The Death Details are as follows:

1.A 43 year old male of Balasore district.

2. A 70 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3.A 75 year old female of Bhubaneswar.

4.A 68 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Ischemic Heart Disease.

Related News

11 More Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha, Toll Reaches 656

3 In Cuttack Among 8 New COVID Deaths In Odisha

COVID Claims 10 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises to 626

Odisha Registers 11 More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Rises To 616

5.An 80 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hypertension & Triple Vessel Disease.

6.A 56 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

7.A 50 year old female of Gajapati district.

8.A 65 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9. An 85 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. A 62 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

11.A 65 year old male of Puri district.

12.A 54 year old male of Puri district.

13. A 72 year old female of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease & Diabetes.

You might also like
State

Senior BJP Leader and Retired IPS Officer Ashok Sahu No More

State

4241 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 1.6 Lakh Mark

State

Central Team To Visit Jajpur And Puri Districts Of Odisha Today To Survey Flood…

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Wishes PM Narendra Modi On His Birthday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7