Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as twelve more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 482.

Four deaths have been reported from Ganjam district and one each from Cuttack, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Nawarangapur, Puri, Rayagada and Sundergarh district.

The Death Details are as follows:

1.A 53 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 63 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3.A 35 year old male of Ganjam who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4.A 30 year old male of Ganjam who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 65 year old female of Ganjam who was also suffering from hypertension & Hyperthyroidism.

6.A 50 year old male of Ganjam district.

7.A 62 year old female of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8.A 59 year old male of Malkangiri district.

9.A 62 year old male of Nawarangapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Bronchial Asthma.

10.A 48 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Decompensated Chronic Liver Disease .

11.A 70 year old male of Rayagada district.

12.A 59 year old female of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Cerebrovascular Accident & hypertension.