Covid-19 Update: Cuttack reports 47 new positive cases while Bhubaneswar reports 214 cases in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Around 214 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area on September 12. The positive cases in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today are 47.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 214 cases, 51 positive cases are quarantine cases while other 163 cases are local contact cases.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar have increased to 1, 09,454 while the total recovered cases are 1, 04,996. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1009. Active cases in the city are 3428. The recovered cases in BMC as on Saturday are 163.

Out of the total 47 cases registered in CMC on Sunday, 3 cases are from Institutional quarantine, 22 cases from home quarantine while 22 cases are local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,150 while the recovered cases are 42,123. The active cases as on Sunday are 936.