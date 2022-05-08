Covid 19 update: 7 patients recover across Odisha on May 8

Bhubaneswar: As many as 7 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on May 8. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,78, 870.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in the Khordha district.

The details about the recovered cases are mentioned below.

2 from Khordha

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Baleswar

1 from Jajapur

1 from Kalahandi

Odisha on Sunday reported 71 new Covid cases including sixty six child, informed to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. The positive tally stands at 12,88,202.

Reportedly, among the 71, seven patients are in quarantine, and sixty four are local contacts. The active cases in Odisha currently stand at 160.

Today, Rayagada recorded the highest Covid cases with sixty four positives followed by Balasore, Khurda with two positive cases while, state pool, Kandhamal and Nuapada recorded one case each.