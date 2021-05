Covid-19 Surge: Simlipal National Park To Be Closed For Tourists From Today

Mayurbhanj: Similipal National Park, spread over an area of 2,750 sq km and one of the largest in the country, will remain closed for visitors from today as there is rise in the cases of Covid-19.

The wildlife sanctuary will remain shut for the visitors from May 1 till indefinite period.

An order to this effect was issued by the Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF)

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the spread of Novel Coronavirus.