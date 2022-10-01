Covid 19 Recovery Odisha: 197 patients recover on October 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 197 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 1. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,23,843.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (36) followed by Sundargarh (32) and Cuttack (27). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

36 from Khordha

32 from Sundargarh

27 from Cuttack

15 from Nayagarh

12 from Bargarh

11 from Baleswar

6 from Rayagada

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Jajapur

5 from Keonjhar

5 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Sonepur

3 from Bolangir

3 from Gajapati

3 from Ganjam

3 from Nuapada

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kalahandi

9 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 146 new covid-19 positive cases for September 30. The total Covid-19 cases included 13 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 86 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 60 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (24), Puri (22), followed by Cuttack (17). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33589316.