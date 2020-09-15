Covid patient commits suicide

COVID-19 positive patient commits suicide in Odisha’s Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at a quarantine centre here in Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhusudan Das of Rai Bahadur Lane under Kumbharpada police limits in the district.

According to reports, Das was suffering from cancer for a long period of time. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

Later, he had tested positive for Covid-19 following which he was put in  a quarantine centre at Rumani hotel under Sea Beach police limits here. His mother was also staying with him at the quarantine centre.

On  late last night,  Das  went to the bathroom and allegedly slit-his wrist with a blade while his mother was sleeping. He was found with blood oozing out from his wrist this morning.

Das was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him ‘ brought dead’.

Sea Beach police registered a an unnatural death case  and started investigation into the matter.

