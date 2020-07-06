Nabarangpur: A COVID-19 patient escaped from a COVID hospital here in Odisha, informed Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra on Monday.

The patient was admitted to the designated COVID hospital here in the district headquarter town after the person was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 3.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of the hospital has lodged a complaint against the COVID patient at the Town Police Station here.

According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, as many as 79 persons from Nabrangpur district have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. While one person has died due to COVID-19, as many as 29 persons have been recovered from the deadly virus.

The COVID-19 active cases in the district stand at 49, the Health Dept said.