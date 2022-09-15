Covid 19 Odisha Update: 234 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 234 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 15. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,20,450.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (55 cases) followed by Sundargarh (30) and Cuttack (27). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

55 from Khordha

30 from Sundargarh

27 from Cuttack

17 from Sambalpur

11 from Nabarangpur

9 from Nuapada

8 from Bolangir

8 from Puri

7 from Baleswar

7 from Jajapur

7 from Nayagarh

5 from Deogarh

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Keonjhar

4 from Koraput

4 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Bargarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Rayagada

2 from Sonepur

1 from Anugul

1 from Kendrapara

11 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 286 new covid-19 positive cases for September 14. The Covid-19 cases including 36 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 167 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 119 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Cuttack (66), Khurdha (51), followed by and Sundargarh (39). The cumulative tested cases are 33383707.