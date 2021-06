Covid-19 Odisha recovery: 8299 more patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8299 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department taking the total tally to 7,72,972.

According to reports, 1248 Covid patients recovered from Khurda only, followed by Cuttack (735) and Jajpur (506).

The fresh recoveries from all the districts are as follows:

1248 from Khurda

735 from Cuttack

506 from Jajpur

473 from Puri

452 from Balasore

445 from Mayurbhanj

399 from Dhenkanal

302 from Kendrapara

270 from Nayagarh

247 from Koraput

243 from Sundergarh

215 from Nabarangpur

208 from Rayagada

201 from Jagatsinghpur

199 from Angul

194 from Keonjhar

193 from Sambalpur

186 from Bargarh

174 from Kalahandi

166 from Ganjam

147 from Boudh

144 from Bhadrak

125 from Sonepur

122 from Malkangiri

113 from Bolangir

102 from Kandhamal

90 from Jharsuguda

80 from Deogarh

63 from Gajapati

37 from Nuapada

220 from State Pool