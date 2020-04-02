Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

COVID-19 lockdown : Odisha CM appeals house owners to waive off or defer rent for 3 months

By KalingaTV Bureau
37

Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appealed the house owners to be compassionate to poor and waive off or at least defer the house rent for three months.

The Chief Minister took Twitter route to appeal the landlords across the state saying “Let each one of us rise up and be there for each other during these hard times.”

Patnaik also maintained that the tenants should not be asked to vacate for non-payment of rents during this crisis period.

