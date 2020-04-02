Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appealed the house owners to be compassionate to poor and waive off or at least defer the house rent for three months.

The Chief Minister took Twitter route to appeal the landlords across the state saying “Let each one of us rise up and be there for each other during these hard times.”

It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown & fighting an unprecedented pandemic of #COVID19. Appeal house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Let’s show the world that #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/KhSbrtJFTg — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 2, 2020

Patnaik also maintained that the tenants should not be asked to vacate for non-payment of rents during this crisis period.