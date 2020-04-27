COVID-19 lockdown: ‘Desi’ liquor seized from auto-rickshaw in Odisha’s Dhenkal; 3 held

Dhenkanal: Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Excise officials seized over 50 litres of ‘desi’ liquor from an auto-rickshaw in Dumusinga area of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district and arrested three persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Jitendrsa Khuntia, Ajay Sahu and Gopinath Naik.

Acting on a tip-off, A team of Kamakhyanagar Excise station led by OIC Manasi Sahu intercepted an auto rickshaw bearing Regd no OD33D6575 near Kadalipal forest beat under Dumusinga police limits in the district.

During the search, the Excise team recovered ‘desi’ liquor kept in two plastic bags from the three-wheeler. The accused were allegedly transporting the liquor to nearby village for illegally selling the booze to the villagers amid the ongoing luckdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The auto rickshaw has been seized while the accused have been forwarded to the court, an official said.