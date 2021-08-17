Covid-19 death toll breaches 7k mark in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 68 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 68 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 7,021.

Cuttack reports the highest Covid deaths at (14), followed by Angul and Jagatsinghpur (8 each), Jajpur (7), Balasore and Kendrapara (6 each), Dhenkanal and Khordha (5 each), Puri and Rayagada (3 each), Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh ( 1 each).