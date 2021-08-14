Covid-19 claims 66 more lives in Odisha, Cuttack reports highest deaths

Bhubaneswar: A total of 66 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 66 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,823.

Cuttack reports the highest number of Covid deaths (15), followed by Nayagarh (12), Kendrapara (9), Angul (5), Nabrangpur(4), Jajpur, Sambalpur and Khordha (3 each), Balasore, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jagatsinghpura and Puri ( 2 each), Koraput and Mayurbhanj (1 each).

Here is the list of the deaths:

1. A 80 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Asthma.

2. A 62 years old male of Angul District.

3. A 80 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4. A 60 years old female of Angul District who was also suffering from Asthma.

5. A 62 years old female of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6. A 38 years old female of Balasore District.

7. A 65 years old male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8. A 41 years old male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Coronary Artery Disease.

9. A 32 years old male of Baragarh District.

10. A 45 years old male of Bolangir District.

11. A 60 years old male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidsim.

12. A 55 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

13. A 57 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

14. A 56 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

15. A 50 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

16. A 79 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

17. A 63 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18. A 40 years old male of Cuttack District.

19. A 26 years old male of Cuttack District.

20. A 50 years old female of Cuttack District.

21. A 59 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

22. A 42 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

23. A 58 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

24. A 80 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

25. A 60 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

26. A 82 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease & Hypertension.

27. A 72 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

28. A 42 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease on MHD & Hypertension.

29. A 55 years old male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Coronary Artery Disease.

30. A 38 years old male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

31. A 81 years old male of Jajpur District.

32. A 60 years old male of Jajpur District.

33. A 45 years old female of Jajpur District.

34. A 81 years old male of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

35. A 90 years old female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

36. A 61 years old female of Kendrapara District.

37. A 75 years old female of Kendrapara District.

38. A 82 years old female of Kendrapara District.

39. A 85 years old male of Kendrapara District.

40. A 40 years old female of Kendrapara District.

41. A 70 years old male of Kendrapara District.

42. A 60 years old female of Kendrapara District.

43. A 77 years old male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

44. A 61 years old male of Koraput District.

45. A 52 years old female of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

46. A 66 years old male of Nabarangapur District.

47. A 52 years old male of Nabarangapur District.

48. A 58 years old male of Nabarangapur District.

49. A 55 years old female of Nabarangapur District.

50. A 65 years old male of Nayagarh District.

51. A 25 years old male of Nayagarh District.

52. A 72 years old male of Nayagarh District.

53. A 34 years old female of Nayagarh District.

54. A 70 years old male of Nayagarh District.

55. A 55 years old male of Nayagarh District.

56. A 47 years old male of Nayagarh District.

57. A 70 years old male of Nayagarh District.

58. A 95 years old male of Nayagarh District.

59. A 72 years old male of Nayagarh District.

60. A 70 years old male of Nayagarh District.

61. A 49 years old male of Nayagarh District.

62. A 50 years old male of Puri District.

63. A 30 years old female of Puri District.

64. A 27 years old female of Sambalpur District.

65. A 60 years old male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

66. A 61 years old male of Sambalpur District.