Covid 19: Bhubaneswar Judicial Complex declared Containment zone: Courts to be closed till Sept 25

Bhubaneswar: The Judicial Complex in the capital city of Odisha was declared ‘Containment zone’ on Friday for one week. The said complex in front of BJB College in Louis road will be closed for seven days till September 25 starting from tomorrow.

Also, all the Courts/ offices of the Bhubaneswar station are to be closed from 19 to 25, September, as per an order issued by the Office of the District Judge, Khurda at Bhubaneswar.

BMC declared this containment zone after a number of persons tested positive for Covid 19 from the Civil Court in Bhubaneswar. BMC issued a notification in this regard.

However, the Sub-Collector’s office, Tehsil office and office of the Sub-registrar will not be under the containment zone, said Anshuman Ratha South East Zonal Deputy Commissioner of BMC.