Court sends Naba Das murder accused Gopal Das to Jharsuguda jail

Jharsuguda: The JMFC Residential court in Jharsuguda sent ASI Gopal Krushna Das, the accused of the Health Minister Naba Kishore Das murder case to Jharsuguda sub-jail today.

The court reportedly sent Gopal Das to the jail after he was produced before it by the Crime Branch amid tight security.

Meanwhile, Gopal Das, who was arrested by the Crime Branch team, confessed to have intentionally killed Naba Das at Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar of Jharsuguda district yesterday.

The Crime Branch is said to have prayed before the court to take the accused on remand for further interrogation.