Couple Found Hanging in Odisha
Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Odisha’s Bolangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kantabanjhi: A couple was found hanging from a tree in a forest near Gadiajor village under Turekela police station in Bolangir district of Odisha on Wednesday.

As per reports, the couple was found hanging from the two corners of a saree, the woman had been seen wearing on the previous day. The reason behind the death was yet to be known.

The identity of the couple has not been verified yet.

The couple reportedly had a love married three years ago.

The locals spotted the dead bodies in the jungle and the police has been informed.

 

