Couple critical in Sundargarh of Odisha while cooking, hospitalized

Bonai: In a tragic incident, a couple has been critically injured in Sundargarh district of Odisha while cooking food, said reliable reports on Monday in this regard.

An accident took place in Bapas Chamber Colony under Bonai police station in Sundargarh district. A couple has been seriously injured after they caught fire while cooking at home. The incident happened this morning.

The husband is an employee of OMC in Khandadhara. They were living in a rented accommodation, said reports in this regard. However according to reliable reports this morning, his wife Anita Lakra, accidentally set herself on fire while cooking. The husband Shivaji Ram woke up hearing the screams of his wife and saw that his wife’s body was on fire as he was rescuing her. He also fell seriously ill.

However, the family saw the fire and rescued both of them. Later, both of them were admitted to the hospital for treatment. About 80 percent of the woman’s body was burnt, and about 40 percent of the husband has been burnt. After primary treatment there, they were sent to Rourkela hospital for further treatment. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.