Dhenkanal: Elephant attacks seem to have increased in the recent past. A couple has been critically injured in a jumbo attack in the wee hours on Saturday.

Reports say, Janardan Sahoo and his wife of Kankadahada in Dhenkanal district have been critically injured in an elephant attack. The incident took place near Raisuinyan village while Janardan and his wife were returning home .

The onlookers said that, the pachyderm rushed towards the couple. It picked up Janardan with its trunk and flung him to a considerable distance and trampled his wife.

The locals rushed the couple in critical condition to the nearby hospital and then alerted the forest department.