Cough syrup worth Rs. 40 lakh seized in Bolangir of Odisha

In a major haul, the Bolangir police has seized cough syrup worth as much as Rs. 40 lakh in Bolangir district of Odisha on Monday. 

According to reports, the police got a tip off  and conducted a raid in the district under ‘Mission Cough Syrup’ scheme. They seized cough syrup bottles the estimated worth of which will be around Rs. 40 lakh.

It is worth mention that as many 35 persons have been arrested in the district in connection to the cough syrup haul.

Further reports awaited in this case.

