Coronavirus: Odisha Govt to provide Rs 15,000 incentive to foreign returnees for registration, home isolation

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today has appealed the people who are returning to the state from foreign countries to register themselves through toll free number-104 or online portal https://covid19.odisha.gov.in in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Tweet the CM appealed the foreign returnees to register themselves within 24 hours of their arrival. It has been done to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus in Odisha.

Appealing the foreign returnees the CM further said that the registration should include the basic details including the phone number. They will be required to be in home quarantine for 14 days. They will be provided with an incentive of Rs 15,000 for registration and home isolation as a preventive step towards spread of coronavirus.

