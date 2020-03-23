Coronavirus: Odisha govt orders closure of Anganwadi centres till April 30

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In view of apprehension of spread of COVID-19, the government of Odisha today decided to continue the closure of all anganwadi centres across the state till April 30, 2020.

Earlier the State government had announced shutting down of the anganwadi centres till March 31.

The government however directed the concerned officials and anganwadi workers to deliver ‘Take Home Ration’ and ration for ‘Hot Cooked Meal’, as per entitlement at door steps of beneficiaries covered under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme.

According to the official sources, entitlements in form of chhatua , dry ration, ladoos/chikkis etc  will be provided to the children (6 months to 3 years) and pregnant women & nursing women, as per entitlement, at their doorsteps by angawadi workers and helpers.

For children (6 months to 3 years ) and pregnant & nursing women, as per entitlement, the angawadi workers and helpers have also been asked to supply dry ration such as rice, pulses, oil, condiments, salt etc in lieu of ‘Hot Cooked Meal’ for the month of April 2020 by April 1 at the door steps of the households.

In both the above cases, eggs, as per entitlement, will be distributed on a weekly basis at household level, the sources added.

