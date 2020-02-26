Sambalpur: Coronavirus fear looms large in Sundargarh as an youth has been admitted to the isolation ward of VIMSAR, Sambalpur in Odisha.

The youth was reportedly working in a company in South Korea and had returned to his village on 22nd February. He is a resident of Hemagiri area in Sundargarh district.

Since his return he has shown flu like symptoms which includes fever, cold and cough.

He was initially admitted to the local Health Centre and was later referred to VIMSAR.

The doctors suspected him to have contracted the Coronavirus since almost all the symptoms matched the epidemic.

A sample will be sent for examination, he will be kept under observation for 7 days.