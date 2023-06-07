Coromandel Express all set to resume services after Odisha train tragedy

Bhubaneswar: Days after the frightening train accident which claimed lives of at least 275 people and left over 900 people injured the ill-fated Coromandel Express is all set to resume its services on June 7, 2023 as per its scheduled time.

The Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO) Aditya Kumar Chaudhary on June 6, 2023 gave this update about the train timings.

In a tragic three way accident, two passenger trains and a good train collided with each other near Bahanaga Railway Station in Balasore on June 2, 2023.

Around 10-12 coaches of Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga Railway station and ‘infringed’ into the opposite track. Another train coming on the same track, side crashed into the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express and also got derailed.

It is worth mentioning that as many as 288 people lost their lives in the accident and as many as 1000 were injured.

Reportedly, the the down train from Chennai crossed the accident site at 30 kmph on Tuesday.

As many as 70 trains have passed through the accident site since the taring line was restored. There were a number of people who saw the train pass by.