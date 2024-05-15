Eleven people were killed and several others injured in a series of mass shootings in Sothern Mexico, said reliable repoints in this regard. The shootout took place in Chicomuselo in Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas on Tuesday.

The shooting in Southern Mexico unfolded in Morelia, a small hamlet within Chicomuselo, a region notorious for drug smuggling and migrant trafficking routes. The area has been plagued by cartel turf wars in recent months, leading to a rise in violent incidents.

While details remain unclear, authorities report that some of the victims were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. Reports suggest clashes between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) are behind the surge in violence.

These rival groups are reportedly vying for control of lucrative criminal activities in the border region and hence the Shooting in Southern Mexico took place. The war further included drug and weapon trafficking, migrant smuggling, and forced recruitment. Mexican authorities are currently investigating the shootings and the ongoing turf war.