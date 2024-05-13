CBSE class 10th board examination 2024 results out, Here’s direct link to check

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the class 10th board examination 2024. Overall pass percentage of 93.60% recorded for the class 10th board examinations.

To check the results, students can visit https://cbseresults.nic.in/

How to check:

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.

Look for the section related to exam results on the homepage. It may be labelled as “Results” or “Examination Results”.

Once you’re in the results section, find and click on the link for either Class 10th Results for the year 2024, depending on the exam you appeared for.

You might need to enter your roll number, school number, center number, date of birth, or other necessary details as prompted. Make sure to input the correct information.

After entering the required information, submit your details. Your CBSE Class 10th Result for 2024 should then be displayed on the screen.

Once the result is displayed, take a print of the copy or save it digitally for future reference.

Alternatively, if there’s a specific SMS format provided by CBSE for result checking via text message, you can follow that method by sending the required information to the designated phone number.

Notably, this year, approximately 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for classes 10 and 12 nationwide. The Class 10 examinations were held from February 15 to March 13.

Earlier today, the education board announced the results of the class 12th students. Notably, 87.98% of students pass the 12th board exams. Passing percentage increased by 0.65% since last year. Meanwhile, girls outshine boys by over 6.40% points as over 91% girls passed the exam.