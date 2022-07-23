Congress MLA Sura Routray praises Achyuta Samanta, KIIT & KISS over recruitment of local youths

By WCE 3
Congress MLA Sura Routray

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress MLA Sura Routray today praised Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and their founder Achyuta Samanta over the recruitment of local youths in the premium institutions.

While taking part in the discussion over the expenditure of the School and Mass Education Department in the State Assembly today, Routray hailed Achyuta Samanta and KIIT & KISS for the educational facilities provided in the institutes. Besides, he applauded the recruitment given to the regional youths.

It is to be noted here that BJP Deputy leader in Assembly, Bishu Sethi had hailed the KIIT University for producing national-level sports persons.

