“Concern for Community Health” drive held in Aryapally Panchayat by Gopalpur Port

Chhatrapur: Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility conducted a mobile health care service at K. Aryapalli village of Aryapally Panchayat today. After successfully organizing two mega mobile health care service Programs at Haripur-Bandar Village, Kalipalli Higher Primary School under its “Concern for Community Health” drive, this Health Care service was conducted at Kalyan Mandap located at K Aryapally Village.

The health care camp was attended by Mrs. Sharmistha Pradhan, Chairman, Chhatrapur NAC, Mr. Ajay Kumar Mishra, Vice President (HR & IR), Mr. Vikash Kumar, CFO, Gopalpur Port, Dr. Subash Chandra Sahu, Mr. Prashant Kumar Kar, many local intellectuals and others.

Mr. VJ Rao, Chief Executive Officer of Gopalpur Port said that We are consistently trying to provide better living standards and reliable health care services to the communities and in the coming days this service will be extended to more and more people by the GPL. We are always committed to provide good healthcare services to the people residing in the peripheral of Gopalpur Port.

Mr. Ajay Kumar Mishra, Vice President (HR & IR) said that this mobile healthcare service is a unique initiative to make our health services accessible to the people of GPL peripheral. The cooperation and involvement of the local villagers has greatly inspired Gopalpur Port.

On the request of Aryapalli village people, a tree plantation program was organized in which the people of Aryapalli village and the port staff jointly planted trees. Mr. Mishra expressed that in the coming days, more and more tree plantation program will be taken up near Aryapalli village to protect the coast.

In this health care camp, free diagnostics, tests, counseling and medicines were provided to the villagers by skilled doctors of Obstetricians, Paediatricians, and General Medicine Departments. About 200 people discussed their various health problems with the doctors.

On this occasion, a clean-up drive was organized where many officials of the port, and volunteers participated in activities to clean the surrounding area and create awareness towards continuous cleanliness.

Other leaders and intellectuals appreciated the CSR program of Gopalpur Port and requested to speed up the program more and more.