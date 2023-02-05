Complaint lodged against Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethi!

Keonjhar: In a big blow to Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethi, Anandapur police reportedly filed a case against him for allegedly misbehaving with a woman Zila Parishad member last year.

Anandapur police is said to have filed a case against Sethi following the order of the Orissa High Court today. The Zila Parishad member had moved the court and sought justice after the police did not register her complaint.

It is to be noted here that BJP Zilla Parishad member Asima Mishra had alleged that Sethi misbehaved with her during a panchayat samiti meeting in Anandpur on August 30. However, the legislator had dismissed the charges saying that Asima’s allegations are ‘false.’