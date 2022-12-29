Commissionerate Police launches ‘Safe City Drive’ in view of Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar UPD launched a ‘Safe City Drive’ in view of the forthcoming Hockey World Cup 2023, scheduled to begin from January 13.

The Bhubaneswar city police launched operation ‘Safe City Drive’ with specially formed teams for the purpose. All Police stations, Zonal ACPs of Bhubaneswar UPD and supervising officers are on their work to create an environment free of anti-socials, criminals, crime and public nuisance during the ongoing event and make Bhubaneswar a citizen friendly and safe city for Hockey lovers to come from every nook and corner of the globe.

In this regard the Bhubaneswar police is going to undertake the following activities:

Regular hotel checking to restrict bad intruders to city.

Vigilant on movement of suspicious vehicles, Busses so also surveilance on Rly station and bus stands is continuing to check the movement of criminals and suspicious persons.

Constant and continuous raid on Open drinking places, Khatis and assemble point of anti socials.

To curb down the drugs menace and arrest of drug peddlers.

Installing Naka and night checking points at different places of BBSR city.

Operation against late night running Bars/dance bars/clubs/ discos to reduce late night movement and nuisance.

Massive arrest of absconded property offenders, criminals involved and wanted in various cases has started to ensure Bhubaneswar as a citizen and tourist friendly place.

Smooth and effective monitoring of day to day law and order and VIP, VVIP visits in the city.

The Commissionerate Police is striving hard with zero tolerance towards any kind of criminal activity during the span of the event to make this world-class sports event a mega success.