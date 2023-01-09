College girl dies in road accident in Dhenkanal of Odisha

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a college girl has been killed in a road accident in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Monday morning.

According to reports, the girl who is a student was riding pillion on a scooter died after the vehicle hit a bus near Uparbaghalunda in Dhenkanal.

Further reports say that, the uncle of the deceased girl who was riding the scooter has been critically injured.

The locals have rescued the injured and rushed him to the nearby hospital. The police has ceased the body of the girl and sent it for post mortem.

Further details awaited in this matter.