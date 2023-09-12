“Collectors’ Conference” held focussing on priority program of Odisha government

Bhubaneswar: A “One-day Collectors’ Conference” was held at Kharavela Bhawan here today. The conference was chaired by Development Commissioner-cum-ACS Anu Garg.

Among others Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioner-Cum-Secretaries of all concerned department of Government, Collectors of all the districts of the State were present and participated in the discussion.

Initiating the discussion and reviewing status of different scheme and program being implemented at district level, DC-Cum-ACS said that the State Government has prioritised many pro-people welfare and development program which need to be focussed upon and their implementation expedited. She said that the State as well as the districts should work as a team to achieve different targets as set by the Government.

Principal Secretary, SSEPD emphasised on the need for ensuring regular disbursement of Old Age Pension. He also reviewed the status of Mo Ghar Scheme and PMAY (G).

Principal Secretary, Finance informed about the status of opening of banking outlets in GPs which are yet to covered by brick and mortar branches. People in rural areas will get benefit of doorstep banking services.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport department explained about implementation of LACCMI (Location Accessible Multi- model Initiative) scheme. In first phase, 55 Ama Bus stand (ABS) have been set up so for and 124 are in the pipeline. Collectors were told to look after the ABS already operational as regards to its maintenance and regular functioning aspects.

Detailed presentation was made on District Level Intensive Skilling by the Principal Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education, in convergence with different departments.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment made a presentation on crop weather situation and contingency plan for Rabi as well as Odisha Millet Mission activities.

ACS, Energy Department, Commissioner Cum-Secretary, W&CD Department & Commissioner Cum-Secretary S&ME advised the collectors on faster electrification of all uncovered AWCs and Schools.

Detail discussion was held on utilization of DMF and OMBADC Funds for saturation of basic facilities and promotion of livelihood activities in mining affected districts.