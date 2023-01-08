Cold wave in Odisha: See the list of coldest places

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over some districts of Odisha during next two days informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The IMD further informed that, Northwesterly/ northerly dry and cold wind at lower levels penetrating over Odisha and under its influence isolated cold wave very likely over some parts of Odisha during next two days.

No large change in minimum temperature (Night temperature) during next 2 days and gradual rise by 2-3 degree Celsius in subsequent period over the districts of Odisha.

Furthermore, the minimum temperature is very likely to be below normal by at least 3 degree Celsius to 5 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 2-3 days.

The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded minimum temperature of 11.5 and 10.5 degree Celsius respectively.

Here is the temperatures recorded across various places in Odisha:

Similiguda: 2 degree Celsius

Kirei: 4.4 degree Celsius

G. Udaygiri: 4.6 degree Celsius

Phulbani: 5 degree Celsius

Rourkela: 6.4 degree Celsius

Sundargarh and Koraput: 6.5 degree Celsius

Jharsuguda: 6.6 degree Celsius

Daringbadi: 6.7 degree Celsius

Keonjhar: 7.2 degree Celsius

The IMD has further asked people to adhere to the following tips:

1. Stay indoor during night & early morning and use multiple clothes to avoid exposure

to cold.

2. Do arrangement to keep livestock in shaded/indoor area during night.

3. Avoid movement during night specially through two wheelers/ open cars.