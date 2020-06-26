Cobra, 43 Hatchlings rescued from house in Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: A Cobra and 43 cobra hatchlings were rescued from a house in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday. Snake Helpline members rescued the snakes in Rangarajpur village in the district.

As per reports, for the last eight days family members of one Bijay Biswal of Rangarajpur were hearing hissing of a lot of cobras in the house. Accordingly, they intimated the matter to Snake Helpline and sought help to catch the reptiles.

Mirza Arif of Snake Helpline along with his team rescued a Cobra, 43 hatchlings as well as 54 snake egg from the house after much effort. It was believed that a few cobras had already sneaked to some other places. There were at least three pairs of male and female cobra there, said Mirza.

