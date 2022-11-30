CM Naveen to inaugurate ‘Make In Odisha Conclave 2022’ today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the 3rd edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 today. The event will be held in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The event is scheduled to continue till December 4, 2022.

The development story of Odisha will be showcased in the event. The government shall put forward why Odisha is a favourable place for investment.

Many eminent industrialists are scheduled to attend the conference. The event shall be held in Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that, the Janata Maidan has been transformed into a modern state-of-the-art venue, with an exhibition centre, plenary hall, five session halls, a media lounge, a food court, and a grand stage for cultural events.

As many as two large anamorphic screens and six pods will showcase Odisha’s culture, heritage, and industrial prowess at the venue.

The security measures have also been taken special care of. The stay of the dignitaries in the hotel attending the event has already been scheduled.

It is noteworthy that as many as 213 police personnel and 10 platoon police forces have been deployed.

Odisha Government is expecting to receive major investments through the 3rd edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022.