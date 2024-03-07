CM Naveen Patnaik unveils National Flag Plaza in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the National Flag Plaza at Mahatma Gandhi Park near Janta Maidan in the state capital.

Spanning 5600 square meters, this plaza is a tribute to the National Flag of India, featuring a towering mast carrying the flag at a height of 100 feet.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, MLA (Central) Ananata Narayan Jena, MLA (North) Susant Kumar Rout, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Chairman G Mathivathanan, Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, BDA VC Balwant Singh, and other officials of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) were present during the occasion,

The plaza serves as a poignant reminder of the historical struggles surrounding the birth of the flag, highlighting key figures pivotal to its evolution. Sandstone panels adorned with stainless steel plates display UV-printed flags from 1907 to 1947, alongside portraits of national and local heroes of the freedom movement. Additionally, inscriptions of “JAI HIND” in the 22 official languages recognized under the Indian Constitution’s 8th schedule, as well as renditions of the national anthem in Hindi and Odia scripts, adorn these panels.

The concept for the flag plaza originated from the BMC, with execution undertaken by a collaborative effort between the OMC and the Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC) of the BDA. The BDA will be responsible for the ongoing maintenance and management of the flag plaza.

With its towering height of 100 feet, the flag provides the public with a direct visual link to its presence. Comprising sandstone-clad wall panels, the installation offers viewers an educational journey through the evolution of our national flag over the years.

In addition to its symbolic significance, the plaza offers amenities such as a children’s play area and recreational mounds, catering to individuals of all age groups without disrupting the park’s existing greenery. The plaza also features a water fountain and audio sound system to play patriotic songs. The adjacent open space provides unobstructed views of the flag and enhances safety through strategically placed lighting, accommodating large gatherings from nearby institutions and commercial establishments.

Spanning 3.6 acres, Mahatma Gandhi Park, located near Janta Maidan in Jaydev Vihar, stands as one of Bhubaneswar’s most beloved green spaces, featuring a prominent statue of Mahatma Gandhi at its core. The project’s completion has revitalized and reclaimed the 5600 sqm land area of the park’s frontage, providing ample space for gatherings to pay homage to the flag.

This initiative not only enriches Bhubaneswar’s cultural landscape but also deepens the community’s connection to the nation’s heritage and symbols.

Also Read: Govt To Give Rs 300 Subsidy On Each LPG Cylinder