CM Naveen Patnaik launches Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0, a flagship initiative of Startup Odisha. The Yatra will cover over 100 educational institutions in 30 districts over a period of 60 days. It aims at scouting grassroots innovators, women entrepreneurs, and promote entrepreneurship among the youth.

Launching the event, the Chief Minister said that it will provide an entrepreneurial exposure to the young minds and instil the culture of idea generation in the youth.

The State has a mission of 5000 Startups by 2025 and Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 will be pivotal in bringing innovative ideas to the forefront.

The state has currently more than 1300 recognized Startups generating 10,000 employments in the state. 40 percent of the Startups are led by Women Entrepreneurs.

During the Yatra, Bootcamps will be organised at various institutions across the State to encourage idea generation and to develop the spirit of entrepreneurship.

With Odisha being the hub of talented & innovative minds, the ideas pitched at Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 Van Campaigns and Bootcamps will be a catalyst in identifying ideas & innovators across the state.

Principal Secretary MSME Ranjana Chopra, secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian Executive Chairman start up Odisha Dr. Omkar Rai were present on the occasion. Over 50 young Startup founders were also present.