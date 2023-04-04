CM Naveen Patnaik in Japan, To attend Odisha Business Meet today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reached Japan. The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the Odisha Business Meet Tokyo 2023 today that is on Tuesday.

As per latest reports, it has been learnt that soon direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Singapore likely to commence, said the CM. He has hoped that the direct flight service will commence by May end. This will open new opportunities for commercial investment.

Odisha State Government and ITES Singapore have an existing agreement on skill development. Students from Odisha are getting trained here.

After 7 hours of fight journey the CM along with the delegation reached Singapore Airport. CM Naveen is currently in Tokyo on a week-long Japan trip to attract foreign investment to Odisha. This is his third foreign tour in more than 23 years as CM, to attract foreign investment to Odisha.

On his first day in Japan on Tuesday, Naveen is scheduled to meet Nippon Steel’s representative director. Then he will address the Odisha Business Meet 2023 at Tokyo where potential investors across sectors such as tourism, steel, aluminium, textiles, food and sea-food processing, and green hydrogen and green ammonia sectors, among others are expected to attend.

Naveen will interact with Odia diaspora settled in Japan over dinner and promote Odisha-Japan cultural ties. Naveen on Thursday will visit Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation, a steel plant complex extensively using high-end technology.

The Naveen-led Odisha delegation will also get involved in many other business and cultural meets before the CM takes a return flight via Bangkok on March 11.