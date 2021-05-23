Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday announced that they will take decision on Centre’s proposal for conducting +2 exams after the Cyclone Yaas, informed Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

After attending a meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Education Ministers and Secretaries of various States, Dash said, “The Centre has provided us with two proposals for the conduct of annual Plus II Exams. First, we could conduct the exams after the COVID situation improves or cut short the exams and appear in one language and three elective subjects only within 90 minutes instead of three hours.

As the state government is now taking all precautionary measures against the cyclonic storm Yaas, it will review the two proposals and send its opinion to the Centre after the cyclone gets over, the Minister added.