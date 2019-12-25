Chitrakonda MLA Helps Accident Victims To Reach Hospital

Malkangiri: Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka turned Good Samaritan and helped three persons, who sustained injuries in road accident, to rush a hospital on Wednesday.

According to reports, Baka was heading towards Balimela in a four-wheeler to attend an official event. On his way, he found three persons including two women were lying on roadside near Naikguda as their bike, in which they were riding, was overturned.

The MLA immediately got down from his vehicle and rescued the injured persons with the help of locals. He also sent the injured persons to a nearby hospital in his four-wheeler.

The BJD legislator has garnered appreciations from every quarter for his humanitarian act.