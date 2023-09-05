Chit fund scam in Odisha: These 4 lakh depositors will get refund

Cuttack: Good news for the people who had lost their money by investing in different chit-fund companies. They will now get their money back. More than 4 lakh people who had deposited their hard-earned money in two different chit-fund companies will be given their money back.

According to reports, over four lakh people who had deposited their money in two different chit-fund companies namely GLP Developers Limited and Golden Land Developers Limited will get refund.

The Orissa High Court has directed the Cuttack ADM to return the money to the duped depositors. The court has asked the people who had invested Rs 8000 or below it must be given their money back within two months.

It is to be noted here that GLP Developers Limited and Golden Land Developers Limited have deposited Rs 100 crore with Cuttack ADM for refund. All depositors will be refunded as per their grades.

According to reports, out of the 6 lakh duped depositors, more than 4 lakh depositors have been identified and each identified depositor will get his/her money back, said sources.