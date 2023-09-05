Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Class IX student attempts to commit suicide by jumping into river in Odisha

A class IX student reportedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the river from a bridge at Atharabanki of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

Paradip: In shocking incident, a class IX student reportedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the river from a bridge at Atharabanki of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, the minor girl had gone to her school this morning. She left the school at around 1 PM saying that she would return to home.

However, instead of going to house from the school, the student went to the bridge, kept her schoolbag on the bridge and jumped into the river before anyone could rescue her.

Seeing the student jumping into the river, some locals along with the fishermen rescued her by using the boats. Soon, the minor girl was admitted at Atharabanki Hospital in critical condition.

Later, the student’s family members rushed to the hospital after getting information and met her, said sources. Though the student’s condition is said to be stable, the reason what forced her to attempt end her life is yet to be known, added the sources.

