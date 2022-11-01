Child selling racket raises its head yet again in Odisha’s capital

Bhubanewar: A child-selling racket has come to the fore in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports.

In a shocking incident, a child as young as three days old has allegedly been attempted to be sold off by the parents.

The incident has been reported from Balianta police limits in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, allegedly the child was attempted to be sold off at Rs. 50,000/- Reports suggest that, The Childline was immediately informed about the transaction and they rushed to the spot.

Further details in this matter is awaited.

It is worth mentioning here that, child selling had become rampant in the Capital city of Odisha during the Covid lockdown.