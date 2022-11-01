Odisha: Class 9 September assessment 1 test paper leaked on YouTube 

Bhubaneswar: The question paper and answer sheet of the Class 9 September assessment 1 test of BSE (Board of Secondary Education) has been leaked on YouTube.

According to reports, before the examination both the question paper and answer sheet has been leaked. The BSE has filed a complaint in this regard with the cyber wing of the crime branch.

A study centre named, M.P. Study Point is under scanner in this matter suggest reliable reports.

It is noteworthy that, the question paper and answer sheet of Maths and Sanskrit was leaked before the Maths and Sanskrit examinations respectively.

The Board has requested the cyber wing of the crime branch to investigate into the matter and find the accused at the earliest.

This is a developing story, further details awaited.