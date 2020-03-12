Nabrangpur: Child marriage attempt foiled in Nabrangpur district of Odisha. The administration has been able to successfully stop 7 child marriages.

Kusumgada, Nandahandi, Belgaon, Turunjia Guda, Papdahandi, Gurudaguda and Debagaon are the places from which these marriages have been stopped and the children rescued.

4 teams had been formed by the district administration for the rescue operations.

The head of the Child Welfare Committee, other Child welfare officials and police had formed the team and rescued the children.

Since January 2020 to the 11th of March, the district administration has been able to stop 26 child marriages.

The district administration has clearly said that it will continue these operations in future.