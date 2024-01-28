Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graces Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today graced the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium and wished the two teams at the team line-up ahead of their match.

Chief Minister Patnaik expressed his delight in successfully hosting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, “It gives me immense pride to say that Odisha has successfully hosted yet another marquee tournament at the Kalinga Stadium. Being able to host as many as 16 teams simultaneously, providing them with all the facilities, also signifies that Odisha has been making positive strides in football. We aim to further strengthen our partnership with AIFF and support the football development in India.”

“My best wishes to all the participating teams and everyone involved in making this tournament a huge success. I am sure all the teams, players, coaches and officials had a memorable experience in Odisha,” he added.

The Kalinga Super Cup, which commenced on January 9th in Bhubaneswar, has received encouraging response from players, coaches, and fans. They have commended Odisha for creating a holistic football ecosystem that benefits the sport and gives impetus to its development at the grassroots level.

The state in association with AIFF & FAO, has undertaken various initiatives, including coaching and training programs and creating quality infrastructure to promote football at the grassroots level. With the launch of the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy in the state and having hosted top national and international football events, the popularity of football is on the rise in Odisha.