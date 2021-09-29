Check the gold price today in your city

By WCE 5
gold price today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased in the smart city Bhubaneswar on September 29. The cost of 22 carat gold fell by Rs 20 per 10 gram while 24 Carat gold rate fell by Rs 1070 per 10 gram as compared to yesterday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,400 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and while 22 Carat is recorded at Rs 43,550 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 43,570 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 47,470 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price decreased a little bit in Bhubaneswar. Silver is priced at Rs 60,100 per kg in Bhubaneswar today.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows:

credits: goodreturns

