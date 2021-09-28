Odisha: High profile jewel thief nabbed by Commissionerate Police: Watch

Bhubaneswar: In a major success, Commissionerate Police nabbed a high profile fraudster who had duped money worth more than lakhs. He used to buy jewels online and was looting the shop owners while making online payment for the jewels. The Special squad arrested him from West Bengal.

The fraudster has been identified as Rajib Prabhas Gupta. While from the preliminary investigation he seems to be from Mumbai, his actual place is yet to be verified.

As per reports, on Sept 15 at about 12.30 pm he went to a Jewellery shop at DN Regalia Mall in Patra Pada of Bhubaneswar and purchased some silver and gold ornaments worth approximately Rs. 1 lakh. He wanted to pay online for the purchase. Later he showed a payment success screen shot and duped the shop owner and escaped. After finding that he was duped the shop owner filed a complaint. Accordingly, a case was registered in this connection in Tamando Police Station and special squad was directed to assist in investigation of the case.

The modus operandi of the culprit was unique. The Commissionerate Police explained: The fraudster used to visit different jewellery shops all over India and was purchasing jewelleries. While making payment he would ask to make the online payment. First he would transfer Rs 10 to pretend whether the payment is going to the correct account or not. Once he gains confidence of the shop owner he would prepare a fake screen shot of Rs. 1 lakh in his mobile which would show payment successful. However, since this is not a genuine transfer, this will not reflect in the account of the shop owner.

Hence, he would tell the shop owner that this must be network issues for which the payment is not getting reflected. From appearance he looks decent and affluent which gives him a privilege to create confidence in the mind of the shop owner and he escapes.

How he was arrested. After committing crime he travelled to Delhi in flight and from Delhi to Imphal. Special squad got information that the culprit would reach Kolkata Airport from Imphal on Sept 27 evening. Accordingly special squad and Tamando PS proceeded to Kolkata and apprehended him from Netaji Subhash Chandra Airport Kolkata yesterday and brought to Bhubaneswar for follow up action.

The fraudster is a MBA educated. Arrest of this high profile fraud has been intimated to Police Stations in Delhi, Kolkata, Puri and some other places along with his photo.

He was living a lavish life with the illegally earned money.

As per reports, Commissionerate Police will take help of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to find out what are the other allegations against this fraudster.

Police have seized gold jewellery worth Rs. 2 lakh from the fraud. He had defrauded big jewellery store owners of Bhubaneswar. The fraudster will be forwarded to Court today and if needed he will be brought on remand for interrogation.