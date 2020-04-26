Puja Of Rath Logs Performed Inside Sri Mandir Today, Same Procedure To Be Followed For Chandan Yatra

Puja Of Rath Logs Performed Inside Sri Mandir Today, Same Procedure To Be Followed For Chandan Yatra

Puri: The holy logs for the rath were worshiped and consecrated inside the Sri Mandir in Puri today on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya.

The ‘Chandan Yatra’ ceremony of Lord Jagannath will also be held in the same procedure that is, inside Sri Mandir.

In order to prevent the spread to Covid-19 infection the Sri Mandir administration (SJTA) has decided to conduct the Chandan Yatra inside the premises of the temple.

Lord Jagannath will not visit Narendra pushkarini tank during the ceremony. A temporary tank has been constructed inside the periphery of the Puri temple for Chandan Yatra ceremony.

All the rituals in the Chandan Yatra ceremony will be held inside the premises of the temple for a period of 21 days. In order to maintain social distancing only 10 Sevayats will be allowed during the rituals.

During the Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath, images of the deity are floated on a boat in a sacred tank. However due to lockdown in the country the temple managing committee meeting decided to conduct the rituals inside the temple.

The Srimandira managing commitee had met Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and decided about the change in rituals of Chandan Yatra. The Srimandira remains closed for the public after the implementation of nationwide lockdown from March 22.