Puja Of Rath Logs Performed Inside Sri Mandir Today, Same Procedure To Be Followed For Chandan Yatra

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The holy logs for the rath were worshiped and consecrated inside the Sri Mandir in Puri today on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya.

The ‘Chandan Yatra’ ceremony of Lord Jagannath will also be held in the same procedure that is, inside Sri Mandir.

In order to prevent the spread to Covid-19 infection the Sri Mandir administration (SJTA) has decided to conduct the Chandan Yatra inside the premises of the temple.

Related News

Odia Jawan Dies In Rajasthan; Family Raise Concern Over…

Huge Quantity Of Foreign Liquor Seized In Bhubaneswar,…

Odisha Police ASI Sets Example, Gets Married In Police…

Odisha CM Wishes People On Akshaya Tritiya, Advises To…

Lord Jagannath will not visit Narendra pushkarini tank during the ceremony.  A temporary tank has been constructed inside the periphery of the Puri temple for Chandan Yatra ceremony.

All the rituals in the Chandan Yatra ceremony will be held inside the premises of the temple for a period of 21 days. In order to maintain social distancing only 10 Sevayats will be allowed during the rituals.

During the Chandan Yatra of  Lord Jagannath, images of the deity are floated on a boat in a sacred tank. However due to lockdown in the country the temple managing committee meeting  decided to conduct the rituals inside the temple.

The Srimandira managing commitee had met Puri  Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and decided about the change in rituals of Chandan Yatra. The Srimandira remains closed for the public after the implementation of nationwide lockdown from March 22.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Odia Jawan Dies In Rajasthan; Family Raise Concern Over Smooth Arrival Of His Body

State

Huge Quantity Of Foreign Liquor Seized In Bhubaneswar, Father Son Duo Arrested

State

Odisha Police ASI Sets Example, Gets Married In Police Station To Ensure Social…

State

Odisha CM Wishes People On Akshaya Tritiya, Advises To Follow Lockdown Guidelines

Comments
Loading...