Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary will now remain opened for people at night from Jan 29

Bhubaneswar: The Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhubaneswar will now remain opened for the people at night from January 29, informed PCCF (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda.

Nanda said that it has been decided to launch first-of-its kind ‘nocturnal trail’ in the Bharatpur section of the sanctuary from January 29 with the aim to help people who cannot visit during day time due to work. It is also expected to help the students and researchers.

The ‘nocturnal trail’ will help the visitors to see several wildlife species including elephants, barking deer, porcupines, and boar, the PCCF informed.

The PCCF further said that the forest safari in Bharatpur and Godibari sections is now available during the daytime only, however, it has been now decided that two safari vehicles will be sent into the forest per hour from Bharatpur side.

The night safari will be available till 9 pm. Thereafter, it will remain suspended till 9.30 AM, Nanda said.

